Balancing Old and New in Education

IN educational institutions, it is common to find aged teachers interacting with students who are sometimes of their grandchildren’s age. They are often considered effective teachers, having a wealth of experience and wisdom under the belt, but that is not always the case. Many of them lack contemporary knowledge, and use old and outdated teaching methods that bring no positive results. The problem, mind you, is not with their age; it is their attitude that does not let them update their skills to keep pace with the changing world. Unable to engage the students with their dated lectures, such teachers go off the topic repeatedly. And, even then they often end up talking to themselves as, owing to old age, they are not able to speak loud enough for the back-benchers to have any idea of what is being said. Consequently, the students lose interest and start using their mobile phones.

In all educational institutions, especially in public-sector entities where retirement at age 60 is mandatory, young teachers should be given due preference. This will also address to some extent the issue of unemployment among the educated young. The element of post-retirement contracts and the trend in public-sector universities to offer visiting faculty positions to retired teachers must be actively discouraged. To improve the standard of education, schools, colleges and universities should balance the insights of older teachers with the fresh approaches and perspectives of the younger ones so that the students may truly have the best of both worlds.

G AKBAR PALIJO

LARKANA