Opinion

When the government loots

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The tax hike embedded in the recently announced federal budget has rightly ignited an uproar in the country. To many, this increase is not viewed as a legitimate fiscal strategy. There is a troubling disconnect between the government’s budgetary proposals and their feasibility. The government seems to be continuing to disproportionately burden the salaried class once again with additional taxes.

The anticipated inclusion of retailers in the tax net has not come to fruition. Instead, the government has levied a 2.5 per cent withholding tax on manufacturers on behalf of retailers’ income tax. The assumption that this burden will not be passed on to the consumers is overly simplistic, and betrays the government’s disconnect with the ground realities. Manufacturers are unlikely to shoulder these costs. Instead, they will pass these expenses down the supply chain, ultimately impacting the consumers.

The economic ramifications of this strategy are alarming. By over-relying on the salaried class and manufacturers to bear the tax burden, the government risks stifling economic growth and increasing public discontent. The expected economic benefits of the tax hike may fail to materialise if the resulting financial strain on key economic players leads to reduced spending and investment.

This approach not only fails to address the issues within the broader tax system, but also risks exacerbating economic inequality and public dissatisfaction.

GULAB UMID

TURBAT

Previous article
KP govt to intervene if Maryam’s Punjab govt keeps suppressing PTI: Gandapur
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dar felicitates Starmer on Labour Party’s victory during UK polls

Labour Party secured landslide victory earlier in UK election ending 14 years of Conservative rule ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq...

PTI seeks CJP’s recusal from benches hearing Khan, PTI’s cases

Lahore PHA on course for digitising revenue generation: DG

Chinese geologists unearth two novel minerals at world’s largest rare-earth mine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.