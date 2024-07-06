Prince Harry’s ‘shameless’ act leaves netizens shocked and angry

Prince Harry should decline the controversial award, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, named after the former NFL player who left his career for the US military after 9/11 and was killed in 2004.

The announcement has sparked backlash, including from Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary told the Daily Mail.

Richard Eden, the diary editor for the Daily Mail, shared his views on the Palace Confidential podcast, suggesting that Harry should do the decent thing and turn down the award.

“I just think for once, Harry needs to do the honourable thing and say no; turn it down. Harry should say, ‘You know what, actually, I won’t accept this because the last thing the organisers of this event want is this kind of controversy,’” Eden said.

Eden continued, “It’s a great award meant to honour someone who has put service before personal gain, and it really isn’t appropriate for Harry to receive it.”

“If he’s a gentleman and has a sense of shame, he won’t accept it,” he concluded.