Panic in Royal Family as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare their latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused concern within the royal family as they reportedly revive their Netflix deal for a potential new documentary, sparking fears of another tell-all.

According to a report by the Business Times, the California-based royals, previously thought to have been dropped by the streaming giant, are now exploring new project ideas that could include another revealing documentary.

An insider told the National Enquirer, via BT Online, “Seeing that the Sussexes are back in good standing with Netflix definitely raises fears about their next move.”

“It’s fine if Netflix invests in their brand through cooking and lifestyle shows, but the royals can’t help but worry there might be more plans that will put them in the spotlight again,” the insider added.

The report claims, “There’s no doubt TV executives would do almost anything to get a second docuseries from Meghan and Harry focused on their relationship with the royals, as it generated so much publicity and so many streams.”

The earlier revelations in the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary, released in 2022, created a media frenzy and significantly strained the royal family’s public image.

The source further mentions, “It’s already a challenging time for the royals with King Charles and Princess Kate dealing with health issues, and the adjustment to a slimmed-down monarchy has been tougher than expected. The last thing they need is more controversies to manage.”