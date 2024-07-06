Heights of brutality

At the moment, no progress has been seen on the surge in worldwide voices for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. As a result of this conflict, the entire Gaza is severely affected and gives a tremor of horror by looking at the disaster and outcome of war.

Gaza has become food insecure, and acute malnutrition can be seen as according to the latest data approximately 346,000 children under the age of five are malnourished, and 160,000 pregnant and lactating women require food to avoid malnutrition. Furthermore, 50,400 children under the age of divs are already facing malnutrition. Over 37,396 Palestinians, and 1,478 Israelis have been killed, including 108 journalists, 224 humanitarian aid workers, and 179 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees till June 2024.

In the scenario of high risk of famine in the Gaza strip, and northern areas of Palestine, Israel is stopping food, water, medicine, and fuel from time to time from reaching these areas. As a result, we have seen that many international aid organizations have confirmed that 2.3 million people are in dire need of at least 500 aid trucks on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, all efforts are seen as wasted, and the worst humanitarian crisis can be observed. According to the United Nations, tons of aid is getting piled up at a US-built pier off Gaza’s coast, and being distributed to warehouses in the besieged territory after suspension of aid. After an inhuman and remorseless level of destruction on Gaza city, and Khan Younis, now Rafah is the main target, where Israel claims the presence of three to four battalions of Hamas. According to the calculation of the Health Ministry in Gaza, there are 40-60 deaths per day.

Going back to the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict, it is considered one of the long-running conflicts of the 20th century, which emerged with Christian Zionists from London in 1890. when It was suggested to have a separate state for Jews who were suffering from the hands of Christian. For implementing the proposed suggestions, a Jewish settlement was colonized by the British after World-War II in Palestine. In f 1948, Jewish Zionist gangs appeared and were involved in various terrorism activities by demolishing 531 Palestinian villages, and expelled people from their houses. They fled to the West Bank, Arab countries, and the Gaza Strip.

The UN in 1947, proposed a division of Palestine, but so far, 1948, 1956, 1967, and 1973 wars have been fought, and October 7 is the latest one claiming the land by both Israel and Palestine. As a result of this war, approximately 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced.

Furthermore, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) proclaimed in 1988 Palestine as an independent state. In this regard, PLO chief Yasser Arafat established an armed resistance movement in 1964 against Israel and it was later stamped in the Oslo Accords in 1993. Then, the Palestinian Authority became the governing body of Palestine and started to maintain relations with 138 UN member states. So far, various peace talks have been initiated such as, Madrid Conference 1991, Oslo Accords 1993, the Camp David Summit 2000, the Annapolis Conference 2007, Peace talks 2013-14, and Abraham Accords 2020 for normalizing the Arab relations with Israel.

All efforts are being ignored, and ongoing conflict doesn’t seem to be ending. So far, a massive destruction, humanitarian crisis, and barbarian acts are at their peak. Everyone has a right to speak up on injustice, but in a peaceful way. We as a nation highly condemn the force on Palestinians and suggested countries, and urge international organizations world-wide to raise the voice for a peaceful solution, and end the brutality on humanity.

By looking at the developments on the issue so far, it was expected to be heard from Arab Muslim countries for a peaceful solution. But, in vain, no surge of voices was heard. Consequently, boycotts of Israeli products in many countries is being observed. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned Israel for ignoring the UN’s ceasefire resolution. Just after October 7, an Arab-Islamic Summit was organized by Saudi Arabia for ending the war in Gaza, and rejecting Israel’s justification of their actions as self-defence.

