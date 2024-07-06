Awaam Pakistan party launched by ex-PML-N leaders Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

A new political party named ‘Awam Pakistan Party’ has been launched, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and other notable leaders.

The launch event in Islamabad saw the attendance of prominent political figures including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, former Governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, former Federal Health Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza, former Punjab Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, and others.

The new party’s slogan is “Badlenge Nizam” (We Will Change the System), and its flag features green and blue colors with the party’s name written in white.

Organizing committee member Fatima Atif stated that the party’s intra-party elections, held on June 19, elected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the party’s convener and Miftah Ismail as the secretary.

Last month, the former premier warned the government to reconsider the newly approved budget or risk pushing the economy to the brink, cautioning that implementing the fiscal year 2024-25 budget would deter foreign direct investment and force salaried and young people to leave Pakistan.

The newly launched party aims to drive economic prosperity by extending tax concessions to middle-income and salaried classes while reducing annual government expenditure, Miftah Ismail told Arab News.

Ismail emphasized the importance of active public involvement in politics, governance, and the economy, stating that one of the party’s primary goals is to uplift the poor.

The party’s economic reform agenda includes limiting government involvement, encouraging the private sector, and privatizing public organizations to stimulate growth.

Criticizing the current coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ismail noted that recent budgets have squandered opportunities for much-needed economic reforms.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step,” Miftah remarked, highlighting that people from all four provinces are already joining the party, and the leadership is determined to build a strong foundation for future political success.