Prince Harry rules out apologising for Meghan Markle to King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry will never apologize to his father King Charles, brother Prince William, and other estranged members of the royal family because of his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Dee Dee Dunleavy has claimed that the Duchess “will never allow” Harry to reconcile with the royals.

Speaking to Sky News, the royal expert said, “[Harry] is not going to apologize, at least not while he is still with Meghan.

“I really do believe he does her bidding and she is never going to allow him to apologize to the family.”

Earlier, the Daily Express UK reported that the California-based royal couple are expecting an apology, and so are senior members of the Firm.

The outlet quoted the insider as saying, “It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate.”

“Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that,” the insider said and added, “It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit-down to hash things through – but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time.”