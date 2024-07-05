Police crossfire in Karachi claims woman’s life, injures daughter

KARACHI: A 60-year-old woman was mistakenly shot dead and her 19-year-old daughter was critically wounded on National Highway near Gulshan-i-Hadeed in Karachi.

The incident occurred when a police received a tip off about the presence of suspected criminals in a white corolla car.

The police immediately chased the suspect leading to an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspects.

The family in the private car tragically became victim to one of the gunshots. The mother was identified as Sara Ibrahim and was pronounced dead on the spot. Her daughter Ghanwa Ibrahim sustained serious injuries.

The police claimed that the family was shot by the suspects, however, the bereaved relatives of the victim represent a disputed version. The family blamed the police for mistaking the car to be of “dacoits”.

“The police did not attempt to stop the car or indicate them to stop, but they opened straight fire on the car,” said Mohammed Usman, the maternal nephew of the victim woman.

Sindh home minister Zia Lanjar has taken the notice of the incident and sort an immediate and detailed report from the SSP Malir.

He assured that the government will not “spare those who’re involved in the tragic incident” and that the police have been directed to use all available resources, including the latest technology, to identify those responsible.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police showed the victims’ car stopped at the Sassui toll plaza, further complicating the narrative.