Petroleum dealers end strike due to low participation across the country

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced on Friday the conclusion of its strike, marking an end to the protest against the federal government’s recent imposition of new taxes on petrol sales.

The decision came after extensive discussions aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the public due to the disruption in fuel supplies.

Chairman Abdul Sami Khan expressed satisfaction over the success of the strike, emphasizing its effectiveness in bringing attention to the association’s grievances regarding the tax policies.

However, he noted that the strike did not receive universal support, particularly in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, where petrol stations remained operational.

In response to the strike, the Petroleum Division in Islamabad took proactive measures to mitigate its impact. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and associated entities were instructed to ensure continuous availability of fuel at petrol pumps nationwide.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), along with relevant authorities, deployed monitoring teams to oversee compliance and prevent any disruptions in the supply chain.

The government, acknowledging the concerns raised by the PPDA, has initiated discussions with the Finance Ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address the issues related to tax policies on petroleum products. Efforts are underway to find a mutually acceptable resolution to the ongoing dispute.