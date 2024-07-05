Pakistan to pursue anti-terrorism, multilateralism goals during UNSC term: PM

Calls on international community, in particular UNSC to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Says Pakistan to strengthen multilateral institutions, and enhance global cooperation for equitable and peaceful world order

ASTANA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday calling effective multilateralism a key to addressing regional and global challenges reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes, opposing unilateral and illegal use of threats or force and combating terrorism.

The prime minister, addressing the summit of SCO Plus format said during its 2025-26 term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, “Pakistan will remain committed to pursuing just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes, opposing resort to unilateral and illegal use of threats or force, combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and advancing SCO agenda in partnership with member states.”

The SCO Plus format meeting was held on the sidelines of the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the Palace of Independence in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

The prime minister told the gathering that complex global and regional challenges could be best addressed through effective multilateralism within the UN framework.

He said Pakistan brought to UNSC its rich experience and expertise and strong legacy of contributions towards the maintenance of peace and security.

He congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for holding the SCO summit and expressed the hope that the Astana Declaration and other documents adopted at the event would go a long way in strengthening efforts for the objectives of peace and prosperity.

Highlighting the increased incitement to hatred and discrimination based on race and religion, in particular Islamophobia, climate-induced disasters and post-COVID 19 impacts on the countries, he said the challenges necessitated unity of thought and action, upholding the value of peaceful coexistence, resolving disputes, and reposing confidence in multilateralism.

He also drew attention to the unprecedented sufferings of Palestinian people including the killing of over 37,000 people and displacement of millions others. He also endorsed the UNHR Council’s Commission of Inquiry report calling Israel’s acts war crimes and the International Court of Justice terming it as genocide besides calling for accountability.

“We must call upon the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to uphold its responsibility and ensure an immediate ceasefire, free flow of humanitarian assistance, and protection of civilians in Gaza. UN must ensure the implementation of its resolutions for peaceful settlement of all long-standing disputes,” he remarked.

Highlighting the issue of climate change, the prime minister mentioned the 2022 floods in Pakistan causing an “unimaginable loss” of lives and properties despite the country’s minimal contributions to carbon omission. He said the generous financial and technological assistance to vulnerable countries would enable them to rebuild, adapt, and achieve resilience.

He also emphasised undertaking fundamental reforms in international financial architecture to make it more effective, inclusive, and equitable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan would continue to strengthen multilateral institutions and enhance global cooperation to realise the common objectives of equitable and peaceful world order, respecting principles of self-determination, sovereignty, and non-interference.