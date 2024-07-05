World

King Charles’ emotional statement encourages Kate Middleton to make kind move

By Web Desk

A royal expert has disclosed a kind move by Prince William and Kate Middleton amid King Charles’ latest statement.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “The Prince and Princess of Wales are donating privately to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl, I understand. The powerful storm tore through islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.”

He further said, “I understand The Prince and Princess are following the impact of Hurricane Beryl closely.”

Another royal expert, Richard Palmer, made similar revelations as he shared King Charles’ message.

Palmer tweeted, “The King has sent a message to the people of the Caribbean after Hurricane Beryl caused death and widespread destruction in the region, including countries where he is head of state.

 

 

“He and the Prince and Princess of Wales have also made private contributions to relief funds.”

Meanwhile, in his message, King Charles said, “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

Hurricane Beryl swept past the Cayman Islands Thursday en route to Mexico, threatening to bring gusting winds and storm surge after battering Jamaica’s southern coast.

The storm has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people and bringing with it flash floods and mudslides.

Previous article
Hot and humid weather likely to persist in Karachi
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Four Pakistani-origin candidates elected as MPs in UK election 2024

Four candidates of Pakistani origin have secured seats in the British Parliament, highlighting the growing representation of ethnic minorities in UK politics. Dr. Zubir Ahmed...

Splits appear within Petroleum dealers’ body as nation braces for petrol strike

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 5 July 2024

Epaper_24-07-5 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.