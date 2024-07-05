Kate Middleton faces another setback

The annual Royal Week in Scotland was marked by a notable void as Princess Kate Middleton, undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, was unable to attend.

The event, which included the prestigious Order of the Thristle ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, saw King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Prince Edward stand together in a solemn portrait.

Royal enthusiasts were quick to notice the symbolic significance of Princess Kate’s absence, despite the palace’s attempt to fill the gap with the presence of the Duke of Edinburgh. The quartet, dressed in traditional green velvet robes adorned with the order’s insignia and white-plumed hats, represented continuity amidst the somber mood.

“The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service,” read the caption accompanying the official portrait shared across the Royal Family’s social media platforms.

The Order of the Thristle ceremony, a biennial event dating back to 1977, welcomed new knights and ladies into Scotland’s highest order of chivalry. This year’s ceremony, attended by Camilla and Edward, honored 16 distinguished individuals personally appointed by King Charles.

Following the service, the newly invested members joined a reception at the Signet Library and a luncheon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, celebrating their esteemed recognition amidst the backdrop of Princess Kate’s notable absence, a reminder of the family’s resilience during challenging times