Govt turns down provincial govts’ requests to suspend social media access in Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The federal government rejected several provincial governments’ requests to suspend access to social media platforms during a few days of Muharram ul Haram.

The provincial governments had sought suspension of six social media applications for around a week during Muharram due to security concerns.

Faithful hold processions across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure the security during the month.

According to sources within the Ministry of Interior, the social media websites will not be closed, assuring that the security will be foolproof during the holy month.

“Security should be made more active and effective,” said the ministry, adding that mobile signals will be blocked in areas where processions and majlis will be held.

The Punjab government had cited spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons behind the move.

According to a Punjab Home Department letter, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was convened to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the dissemination of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence.