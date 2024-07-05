Dar felicitates Starmer on Labour Party’s victory during UK polls

Labour Party secured landslide victory earlier in UK election ending 14 years of Conservative rule

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, on the party’s historic victory in the parliamentary election.

In a statement posted on his X timeline, Dar extended “heartfelt felicitations” to Starmer, expressing confidence that the “deep-rooted and broad-based ties” between Pakistan and the UK, founded on shared history and people-to-people contacts, will be further strengthened under Starmer’s leadership.

I extend my heartfelt felicitations to @Keir_Starmer, Leader of Labour Party @UKLabour on the historic victory in parliamentary election in United Kingdom. Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties founded in shared history and people-to-people contacts.

DPM Dar expressed optimism that the two countries will work together to promote global peace, prosperity and development.

Earlier today, the Labour Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer emerged victorious in the United Kingdom’s general election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer is poised to become the country’s next prime minister, replacing outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

World leaders, including the presidents of Israel and Ukraine, as well as the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, have extended their congratulations to Keir Starmer on his party’s landslide victory. They have expressed optimism for continued cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral ties under the new Labour government.

The Labour Party is projected to secure a significant majority in the 650-member House of Commons, with forecasts indicating they will win 410 seats. The Conservatives are expected to hold 144 seats, while the centrist Lib Dems are anticipated to claim 58 seats

Sunak, the outgoing Conservative Prime Minister, has gracefully acknowledged the electorate’s verdict, conceding defeat to Starmer’s Labour Party. This paves the way for a smooth transition of power, with Starmer set to assume the role of prime minister within 24 hours.

In his victory speech, Starmer pledged a vision of “national rejuvenation” with a focus on putting the country’s interests above partisan concerns. The Labour leader expressed delight as his party is poised to secure a considerable majority in Parliament, paving the way for significant changes under his leadership.