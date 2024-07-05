China to always be Tajikistan’s reliable partner: Xi Jinping

DUSHANBE: President Xi Jinping said China will always be Tajikistan’s trustworthy friend, no matter how international circumstances change, as he held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Friday.

Calling Rahmon an old friend, Xi said he saw a prosperous Tajikistan as he made his first visit to the country in five years, and he believes under Rahmon’s leadership, Tajikistan will certainly achieve its national development goals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also announced the upgrade of the two countries’ bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

Xi stressed that he and Rahmon had jointly made a political decision to build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future that is friendly for generations, shares weal and woe, and achieves mutual benefit.

It aligns with the trend of the times and serves the common interests of both countries and peoples, Xi said, adding that China is willing to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with Tajikistan in the new era and build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future from a higher starting point.

Xi said China will continue to unwaveringly promote friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan and firmly support the country in following a development path suited to its national conditions as well as in its efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China will also firmly support the Tajik president in making various political arrangements and development initiatives domestically and resolutely oppose any external forces interfering in Tajikistan’s internal affairs under any pretext, the Chinese president said.

Chinese, Tajik presidents attend inauguration of China-aided parliament building, government building

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday attended the inauguration of a parliament building and a government building aided by China in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Xi is on a state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Friday signed a joint statement between the two countries.

