Armed Forces honor Capt Karnal Sher Khan on 25th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs pay a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice here on Thursday.

His exemplary leadership and unwavering courage inspire us to defend Pakistan at all costs. Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s heroism in the Kargil War etched his name in history with bravery, unshakeable commitment, and unwavering loyalty.

His martyrdom serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made by the Armed Forces to safeguard our motherland.