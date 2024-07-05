Japan issues warning to US forces: No tolerance for sex crimes

TOKYO: Japan said Thursday that cases of sexual assault in the country involving US forces “cannot be tolerated,” urging Washington to prevent such incidents in the future.

Expressing “deep pain” over revelations of five cases of sexual assault by American forces, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said “the occurrence of these incidents is such that I feel this cannot be tolerated.”

Kamikawa was addressing questions by reporters on growing cases of sexual assault by American soldiers.

Around 50,000 US troops are deployed in Japan under a bilateral security pact, roughly half of them in Okinawa.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday that five cases of sexual abuse by US forces were detected last year in Japan, most of them in Okinawa.

The incidents have caused a great deal of anxiety in the local community, said Kamikawa.

“It is something that should not happen…These incidents are extremely regrettable, and when I think about the victims…I am deeply pained as a foreign minister,” she said, referring to her role in the Taskforce on Women, Peace and Security.

“I am promoting the ideals and concepts (that) include the protection of human rights and dignity of women,” she said, according to a video of her news conference held in Tokyo.

The occurrence of sexual crimes “is the central challenge,” she added.

Kamikawa said “preventing sexual violence by military personnel…and the pursuit of responsibilities and punishment is what we emphasize.”

“Based on these ideals, we have been promoting approaches,” she said.

Demand for thorough communication with provincial authorities

Kamikawa said the Foreign Ministry will be working with the US side regarding “specific measures and will also ask them to be thorough about preventing incidents.”

The Pentagon said it regrets that sex crimes have been committed by American soldiers on Japanese soil and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was closely monitoring developments.

On concerns raised by authorities in Okinawa, Kamikawa said Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki lodged a protest over the issue and demanded thorough communication in connection with such incidents.

Authorities in Okinawa last week complained about the lack of communication with regard to sex crimes by US soldiers.

Tamaki also demanded discipline from the US side and the convening of a cooperative working group to prevent such incidents, said Kamikawa.

“I recognize the importance of cooperation (and) collaboration” with Okinawa, she said.

She said her ministry is taking a joint approach with other ministries to deal with the matter.

“It is the local government that is faced with the anxiety of the residents and having to deal with the crime counter-measures,” she said.

Last week, prosecutors indicted US Marine Jamel Clayton for attempted rape and injuring a woman.

Clayton was arrested in May and indicted by the Naha district prosecutor’s office on June 17.

Prosecutors last week also indicted Senior US Airman Brennon Washington for the alleged sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor last December.