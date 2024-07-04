Which Royal is pushing King Charles to take action against son Prince Andrew?

Prince William is reported to be pivotal in King Charles’ decision to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, driven by a longstanding grudge.

Royal commentator Richard Kay, writing for the Daily Mail, suggested that the Prince of Wales urged the 75-year-old monarch to take a firm stand against his disgraced brother.

William has clashed with Andrew over his unwelcoming attitude towards Kate Middleton during the early days of their relationship.

“Differences between monarch and heir remain, especially regarding the Prince Andrew scandal,” Richard wrote in his piece for the outlet.

“William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too lenient with him.

“This has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in,” he explained.

The Duke of York lost his working royal status and military titles following a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight that highlighted his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It has been alleged that Prince William, as the heir to the throne, has been a voice of reason in pushing for Prince Andrew’s removal from Buckingham Palace and is unequivocal about keeping Andrew out of official royal functions.

Now, the King has demanded his younger brother vacate Royal Lodge for a more modest residence at Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Andrew is reluctant to give up the 30-room mansion, citing the 75-year lease signed under his name following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.