Prince Harry sends cryptic message to Royal family after ‘humiliating’ eviction

Prince Harry seems to be sending the Royal family a cryptic message as he made a bold statement on the same date he was evicted from the Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex declared the United States as his permanent residence on June 29, 2023 – the exact day he and Meghan vacated Frogmore Cottage on King Charles’ orders.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, royal expert Esther Krakue claimed that this move was a “symbolic message” to the Royal Family.

By choosing this date, Harry was making a point that his life had moved on from his royal past. “It’s very interesting that Prince Harry chose to date his official US residency on the day he was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage,” the expert said.

“I think he was trying to send a message and it was very symbolic and I think the biggest message here is that it represents everything that could have been and is not and has been lost,” she added.

“Potentially it represents what actually should never have been,” Krakue claimed.

The Frogmore Cottage was a gift to the couple from late Queen Elizabeth. Since Harry and Meghan’s eviction, no one seems to be the resident of the property.