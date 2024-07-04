Entertainment

Is Hareem Farooq engaged? Actress’s recent Instagram post sparks rumours

By Staff Report

Famous Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq – has once again caught the attention of her fans.

Known for her prominent role in the hit drama serial Diyar-e-Dil , Hareem has also made a name for herself through her successful production ventures.

Her notable TV dramas include Mere Hamdam Mere DostDusri Bivi, and Sanam, while her hit films include ParchiHeer Maan Ja, and Dobara Phir Se.

Recently, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of a cricket player in acclaimed drama serial 22 Qadam. Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming drama, where she will be seen playing a negative character.

The gorgeous actress recently surprised her fans by sharing an Instagram reel dedicated to her close childhood friend, Saad Sultan. Accompanied by a heartfelt birthday note, Hareem’s post has sparked curiosity among her followers regarding her relationship status.

In her post, Hareem wrote, “Need I say more! Happy birthday Saaaadddddiiiii- the ying to my yang & calm to my crazy – we’ve spent almost half a lifetime together now I don’t even know what life will be without you! Love you to the moon and back.”

This affectionate message has led to a flurry of questions from fans, wondering if Hareem Farooq is engaged to Saad Sultan. One social media user asked, “Are you engaged to him?” while another commented, “Why don’t you marry that guy if he’s that important to you?”

The speculation and suggestions from fans reflect their curiosity and support for Hareem’s happiness. As of now, Hareem Farooq has not confirmed or denied any engagement rumours. Fans eagerly await any updates on this budding curiosity.

