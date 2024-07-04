Chahat Fateh Ali gets defamation notice of Rs18 million

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been issued a defamation notice for allegedly damaging the reputation of the renowned musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has put him in hot water once more.

A lawsuit was filed against the social media celebrity, claiming that he has damaged the reputation of the late singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and is demanding Rs180 million in damages.

Chahat’s UK house received a notification from Mian Muhammad Umair, acting on behalf of Qaiser Munir Khan, threatening legal action if Chahat does not reply within 15 days.

In the notice, Chahat is charged with fabricating a relationship with the deceased artist and damaging his reputation with his songs.

In addition, Chahat is accused of violating copyright laws and offending the people of Faisalabad.

The notice specifically says, “Chahat’s singing has angered the people of Faisalabad,” expressing the locals’ disapproval of his alleged misrepresentation.

In addition, Chahat must publicly apologize on social media within the allotted time frame, according to the legal document.

If this demand is not met, there may be a defamation action with a potential Rs180 million damage.