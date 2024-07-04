A dangerous oversight

The unchecked sale of chemically tainted milk in dairy shops is wreaking havoc on the health of innocent citizens, leaving a trail of ailments and sufferings. It is appalling that unscrupulous individuals are being allowed to peddle harmful milk with impunity, putting profits over people’s health. The government’s inaction in this regard is not only a betrayal of public trust, but also a violation of its constitutional obligation to protect its citizens and their wellbeing. The authorities concerned should take swift and decisive action to address this toxic milk scourge, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

RIAZ ALI PANHWAR

HYDERABAD