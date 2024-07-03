NATIONAL

Punjab CM unveils major health sector overhaul

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz Sharif (C), daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as she arrives to attend the rally of parties from Pakistan's ruling alliance near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciary's alleged undue facilitation to former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hundreds of pro-government protestors demanded May 15 the resignation of Pakistan's top judge for releasing Imran Khan from arrest last week, as the former prime minister went back to court facing yet more legal cases. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive initiative aimed at overhauling the healthcare infrastructure throughout Punjab, with a focus on making enhanced health services accessible at the grassroots level.

During a crucial meeting, which she led, Chief Minister Maryam outlined several key measures to be implemented swiftly to ensure substantial improvements in the health sector.

These include the accelerated completion of health center construction and renovations by next March, and the introduction of biometric attendance systems across all health facilities to ensure staff accountability.

Significant initiatives set forth include the setting up of thalassemia centers at district headquarters hospitals linked to regional blood centers, the establishment of well-woman clinics at district levels equipped with mammography machines, and the launch of a mobile healthcare service titled “Clinic on Wheel” to make rounds in each district.

In response to reports of unauthorized fee collections by hospital guards, she expressed her disapproval and demanded immediate corrective measures. She also underscored the importance of making laparoscopy and endoscopy services readily available and announced the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in Rajanpur.

Other key decisions involve the outsourcing of advanced Tesla MRI machines for hospitals in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar, providing ventilators and necessary training to staff at tehsil hospitals, and introducing a mechanized cleaning system to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in medical facilities.

The Chief Minister also mandated the free distribution of medicines at all health centers, enhancements to the medical supply chain, upgrades to select Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and the initiation of a biannual third-party audit of the health department.

Plans are also in place to ensure that health nutrition supervisors receive adequate training and that specialists in fields like anesthesia, pediatrics, and cardiology make weekly visits to remote hospitals. Additionally, CT scan and pathology services will be outsourced to improve efficiency.

Maryam Nawaz shared her vision of accessible healthcare for every citizen, emphasizing the need for specialized human resources and innovative service delivery models, such as home-based health services and laparoscopic surgery in government facilities. Reflecting on the previous governance issues in the health sector, she noted the urgent need for these ambitious reforms.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Muharram moon sighting on July 6
