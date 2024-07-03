Man discovers wife is actually a man after 12 days of marriage

In a surprising turn of events, a 26-year-old Indonesian man named AK discovered that his wife, Adanda Kanza, was actually a man, just 12 days after their marriage.

This revelation has shocked many and raised concerns about the vulnerabilities in online relationships.

AK and Adanda first connected on Instagram a year ago. Their virtual relationship blossomed into real-world meetings, where Adanda consistently wore a niqab, covering her face. AK, respecting what he believed was Adanda’s religious devotion, did not question this habit.

After a year of dating, AK and Adanda decided to get married. The wedding, however, raised initial suspicions as none of Adanda’s family members attended. Adanda explained to AK that she had no living relatives, a story that seemed plausible to AK at the time.

The marriage took a sudden turn when AK began noticing strange behaviors. His wife’s consistent distance and other red flags prompted AK to investigate further. Just 12 days into the marriage, AK discovered that Adanda was actually a man named ESH. This revelation came as a shock, as AK had believed he was marrying a woman.

According to media reports, AK’s wife maintained a feminine appearance and a soft, feminine voice, which made it difficult for AK to suspect anything amiss. The use of niqab during their meetings further concealed the true identity of ESH.

The local police confirmed the deception, noting that ESH’s feminine voice and demeanor played a significant role in the successful disguise.

The incident has sparked a range of reactions within the community. Many are empathizing with AK’s situation, expressing shock and concern over the ease with which ESH was able to deceive AK. This case has also prompted discussions on the importance of verifying identities and the risks associated with online dating.