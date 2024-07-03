Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Muharram moon sighting on July 6

QUETTA: The central moon sighting committee is set to convene on July 6 in Quetta to observe the Muharram crescent, marking the commencement of the new Islamic year.

The session will be led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Simultaneous meetings will also occur in major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, conducted by respective zonal committees.

The sighting of the Muharram moon is critical as it determines the start of Muharram, which is expected to begin on July 8 this year in Pakistan. Accordingly, Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) is anticipated to be observed on July 17, falling on a Wednesday.

Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram, is a day of significant religious observance, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at Karbala. The day is marked by mourning processions and gatherings across all cities and towns of Pakistan, reflecting on the sacrifices made for the preservation of Islam.

To facilitate observance, the federal government traditionally declares public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.