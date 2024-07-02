Violent turbulence leaves 30 injured on plane

At least 30 passengers aboard a Boeing aircraft were injured after it experienced violent turbulence en route from Spain to Uruguay on Monday, Daily Express reported.

Passengers went through the ordeal in the ill-fated Air Europa flight UX045 where severe turbulence over the Atlantic caused chaos in the cabin.

It resulted in one unfastened passenger being flung into an overhead luggage compartment.

In response to the event, Air Europa released a statement: “The plane has landed normally and the injuries of varying degrees that were recorded are already being treated.”

During the frightening ordeal on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, blood was smeared across the interior after 30 passengers sustained injuries.

Before the flight plunged into the turbulent zone, the pilot had instructed passengers to take their seats and fasten their seatbelts. Initially, the disturbance was minor, but it quickly escalated as the Boeing aircraft experienced a significant drop.

The terrifying ordeal lasted mere seconds but resulted in chaotic scenes and numerous injuries.

Uruguay’s foreign minister confirmed that the aircraft made an urgent landing in Natal, where the 30 injured individuals were taken to Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital for treatment.

Harrowing images shared online by passengers showed cabin panels torn from the ceiling as the aftermath of the severe turbulence.

One shaken passenger recounted: “Those who did not have seatbelts flew and some remained hooked to the roof.”