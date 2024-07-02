Opinion

Protecting Pilgrims

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The tragic fatalities during Haj this year once again underscored the severe impact of the climate change phenomenon on human life. The fatalities were largely due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, exacerbated by the lack of air-conditioned shelters. Many pilgrims had no refuge from the searing heat. The sight of pilgrims walking with umbrellas, dousing themselves with water, and struggling to perform rituals highlighted the severity of the situation. The Saudi authorities need to provide adequate shelter and resources to safeguard the pilgrims from escalating temperatures.

ZAIMAL ARIF

TURBAT

