Princess Diana told journalist reason King Charles was ‘cross’ with her before wedding

Princess Diana once let slip a key information about her life with King Charles while she was still engaged to His Majesty.

The former Princess of Wales discussed her intense row with to-be husband at a garden party in Buckingham Palace, leading to her nuptials become the talk of the town.

Daily Mirror’s feature writer John Edwards then told Channel 5 documentary what Diana really told him in Charles and Di: The Truth Behind their Wedding: “There was a great humour about, an interest in the people she was talking to. She stopped right in front of me, we were only a few foot apart, and somebody said to her ‘good luck darling’.

“‘Thank you very much’, she said, and then she put her hand over her mouth and she said ‘there was a terrible row last night between Charles and me. It had been his stag party’. In that girly way of hers she repeated it. What the row was about she didn’t go in.”

Chatting to a group of guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party, Lady Diana said: “Where’s Prince Charles. Oh, there he is. He was very cross with me last night.

“If he comes over here, ask him why,” Diana added.

John noted: “I’ve covered some pretty big stories in my life, but a little tiff between Charles and Diana – that’s how it ended up. That’s what 7m readers of the Daily Mirror read the next morning.”