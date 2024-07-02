Prince Harry recalls moment he saw Princess Diana’s body after death

Prince Harry’s thoughts on the firs time he saw his mother slumped over in a car, following her death.

The prince recounted all of this during his interview with Anderson Cooper more than a year ago, for 60 Minutes.

For those unversed, this interview happened back in 2023, in January and featured a shocking admission by the royal as well.

“For a long time. I just refused to accept that she was gone. Part of [it was] she would never do this to us. But also, part of it maybe [felt like] this is all part of a plan,” admitted to the host at the time.

“For a time [I believed she was alive] and then she would call us, and we would go and join her.”

The prince also admitted that he even went as far as to start looking through pictures from the scene of his mother’s death because “[I was looking mainly for] proof that she was in the car. Proof that she was injured and proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the ones that were taking photographs of her lying half dead in the back [of the car].”

“The pictures showed the reflection of a group of photographers taking photographs through the window and the reflection on the window was them,” he later admitted before signing off from the conversation.