Pakistan qualify for T20 World Cup 2026, confirms ICC

By News Desk
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 02: Pakistan captain Babar Azam stands with a Pakistan flag as he waits to lead on his team ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia at Sheikh Zayed stadium on November 02, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Gareth Copley-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

With the recent conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the 12 teams for the next edition of the mega event — which will take place in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka — have been finalised.

The upcoming ICC tournament will also have 20 teams, divided into four groups of five sides each.

The first two spots of the event have been taken by India and Sri Lanka as hosts. The next 10 spots were determined by the Super Eight qualifiers at the 2024 and T20I team rankings.

Through this, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies all secured 2026 T20 World Cup spots as well as United States.

However, the Babar Azam’s side managed to secure a place in the next edition with their T20I ranking (7th), alongside New Zealand (6th) and Ireland (11th).

Meanwhile, the final eight teams for the 2026 World Cup will be confirmed by regional qualifiers.

There are two qualification spots for Africa, Asia and Europe and one spot for Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions.

India secured the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy after beating South Africa by seven runs.

Rohit Sharma’s men joined England and West Indies to win the T20 World Cup title two times as they won their first in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final

