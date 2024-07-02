Man’s eyes gouged out over land dispute in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In a brutal incident at village 13-Soling, within the jurisdiction of Baghdadul Jadid police station, five individuals allegedly gouged out a man’s eyes on Monday.

According to police and other sources, the suspects tortured Sufian, accusing him of stealing a donkey cart, and during the assault, they allegedly gouged out his eyes.

A police spokesman informed Dawn that Sufian has completely lost vision in one eye, while the other eye was severely damaged. He also suffered torture scars on various parts of his body.

Following orders from DPO Asad Sarfraz, a police team was dispatched to arrest the culprits, while the victim was admitted to the emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The spokesman stated that the motive behind the crime was a land dispute and confirmed the arrest of one suspect, Iqrar Hussain, out of the five involved.

At the time of filing this report, the registration of a first information report against the suspects was in process