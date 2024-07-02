Opinion

A cry for help

AS a senior citizen, I was expecting that there would be some relief or at least some incentive to facilitate the life of those living in retirement. We, the seniors, are not treated well in the country. We are required to stand in long queues, get token and stand for long hours at National Savings centres, airports and hospitals.

Keeping the current plight of senior citizens in view, the government should immediately announce some relief at least in withholding tax that is deducted on investments, and also reduce slab on income derived through investments. The senior citizens also need medical facilitation. Some sort of relief should also be given in this critical regard.

The government should take care of seniors who have given 75 per cent of their lives working and earning for their families, and have paid all their taxes for the betterment of the beloved country.

AKBER D VAZIR

KARACHI

