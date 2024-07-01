HEADLINES

WATCH: A history of major Royal Family divorces over the years

By Web Desk

From Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones’ split to then-Prince Charles’ headline-making separation from Princess Diana, watch the video to explore some major divorces in the British royal family.

Video courtesy YouTube channel ‘uk_royal_fam’

Previous article
Sindh govt demands Governor Kamran Tessori’s resignation
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khali Ur Rehman Qamar reveals name of ‘only’ actor he wholeheartedly...

Nauman Ijaz and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar are well-known figures in the entertainment industry, each wielding considerable influence and collaborating widely. However, recent events...

Punjab put on high alert in anticipation of heavy monsoon rainfall

Innovative throat patch could help people speak without vocal cords

Woman sues company for paying her to do nothing for 20 years

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.