Sindh govt demands Governor Kamran Tessori’s resignation

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah made the demand during a press conference, criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for its divisive politics.

Memon accused the MQM-P of resorting to hatred and a blame game, stating that the party has become irrelevant at the local level. “MQM’s politics of hatred and accusations are outdated. They are no longer visible at the Union Council level,” he said.

He also criticised MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for his remarks against the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Memon claimed that the MQM-P had indulged in nepotism by hiring its workers in local government institutions and criticised the party for its stance on the quota system. “The MQM-P’s demands to end the quota system are inappropriate,” he added.

Shah echoed Memon’s sentiments, stating that the MQM-P has not abandoned its old ways and continues to engage in hateful politics. “MQM-P should be ashamed of its illegal recruitments and the burning of living people for extortion in Baldia factory incident,” he said.

Both ministers demanded resignation from Governor Tessori to resign, accusing him of failing to address the issues caused by the MQM-P. “It is inappropriate to make baseless accusations against our martyred leaders. Governor Sindh should resign immediately,” said Shah.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining decency in politics, despite MQM-P’s provocations. “We do not want to respond to rudeness with rudeness or to escalate hateful politics,” Memon stated.