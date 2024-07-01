Shahid Afridi aggressively criticises Babar Azam over captaincy in T20 WC

Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi criticised national men’s team’s white-ball skipper Babar Azam for his leadership in the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies.

Speaking at a press conference, Afridi highlighted the importance of a leader’s mindset in shaping the team’s demeanor, citing India captain Rohit Sharma’s example, who led his nation to their second T20 World Cup title.

“Look, the role of a leader is always very important. The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example,” said Afridi. “Take Rohit Sharma as an example. Now, look at his game and his style of playing; the lower-order batsmen who come in are all confident because the captain likes to play aggressive and attacking cricket. So, I always believe that the role of the captain is very important,” he added.

Afridi also shared that he is open to serving Pakistan Cricket but only at the grassroots level, which he believes is the core reason behind the team’s struggle at the international level.

“I am always available for Pakistan cricket, but at the grassroots level, there is no need for me with the Pakistan team. Whatever is needed is at the grassroots level,” stated Afridi.

The legendary all-rounder termed the national team’s performance in the mega event “unsatisfactory” and expressed his eagerness regarding the “major changes” expected to be made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Overall, if the performance had been good, you wouldn’t be asking this question. Let’s see what the chairman has said about making major changes to the team. I am also waiting to see what these changes will be, and you are too,” stated Afridi. “A positive decision needs to be made, and the changes shouldn’t just be superficial. The real issue lies at the grassroots level of our cricket, which many cricketers often talk about.

“Our product is weak at the grassroots level, and if we invest there, good players will emerge. The real changes needed are at the grassroots level. There is talent; it just needs a bit of grooming. Cricket has changed now, and you have to develop your skills. We need coaches who can change the mindset at the grassroots level.

“Why do players start learning everything only when they join the Pakistan team? These things should be taught at the Under-19 level, including what coaching should be, what to eat, and how to train. The Pakistan team is a place for performance.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team, including skipper Babar Azam, has been under hot water following their dismal run in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 2009 champions were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament, majorly due to their upset defeat against the USA, followed by a gut-wrenching defeat against arch-rivals India. The back-to-back defeats put Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the tournament, while the abandonment of the crucial group-stage fixture between USA and Ireland officially marked the end of their campaign in T20 World Cup 2024.