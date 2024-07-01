Railways revenue up 40pc to Rs88b during FY 2023-24

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways claimed to have achieved highest-ever revenue, reporting earnings of Rs88 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the Pakistan Railways management, the railways revenue has witnessed a 40 percent increase, with total earnings reached Rs88 billion, as compared to Rs63 billion the previous fiscal year.

“Such revenue has never been recorded in the history of Pakistan Railways”, claimed CEO Railways Aamir Baloch.

Initially, the government had set a revenue target of Rs73 billion for the department at the beginning of the financial year 2023-24.

The department earned Rs47 billion from passenger trains, Rs28 billion from goods vehicles, and more than Rs13 billion from land and other sources.

CEO Railways Aamir Baloch credited this achievement to the tireless work of the employees and expressed determination to increase the income to Rs1 trillion the next financial year.