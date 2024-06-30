Risks of self-diagnosis and medication

TREATING oneself without consulting a healthcare professional comes with a host of drawbacks that are often overlooked. Self-medication in Pakistan is a seriously widespread phenomenon that is driven by factors like convenience, perceived cost-saving as well as easy access to all over-the-counter medications.

The allure of self-medication lies in its apparent simplicity — no waiting rooms and no hassle of arranging an appointment with some doctor; just quick relief.

But this simplicity belies a multitude of risks. First of all, self-diagnosis can be inaccurate, leading to inappropriate treatment or even masking underlying health conditions that require profess-ional attention.

Secondly, improper use of medications, such as exceeding recommended dosages or ignoring contraindications, can result in adverse reactions or long-term health consequences.

Moreover, self-medication, on a broader scale, can contribute negatively to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance because people misuse these drugs to treat viral infections, like the common cold.

As such, every medicine comes with a leaflet containing vital information about its usage, potential side effects and precautions. Yet, most people tend to overlook or dismiss these warnings in their search for instant relief.

The key to safer medication practices lies in education and awareness. Hence, we must educate ourselves and others about the potential risk of complications related to self-medication.

Moving on, this means reading and understanding the information provided with each medicine, consulting healthcare professionals when necessary, and being proactive about our health.

While self-medication might seem like a convenient solution, it is important to empower ourselves with knowledge, seek professional guidance when needed, and prioritise our long-term health over short-term convenience.

After all, when it comes to our health, ignorance is not a bliss; it is a recipe for disaster. Let us adopt safer medication practices, and keep health risks away.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO

LARKANA