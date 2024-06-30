Ashrafi calls for unity, introduces peace code for Muharram

LAHORE: Chair of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasised the crucial role of political and religious leaders in fostering national unity during a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

Ashrafi highlighted the release of a 12-point joint code of conduct by the PUC, aimed at maintaining peace during the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

He called on religious leaders to support government efforts and adhere to the guidelines to promote harmony across different schools of thought and combat extremism, terrorism, and intolerance.

The PUC chairman also stressed the importance of a unified policy among all political and religious parties to restore peace and stability in Pakistan, noting that such stability is essential for attracting foreign investment.

Addressing international relations, Ashrafi criticized recent comments from the US House, describing them as unwelcome and an interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs. He asserted that international relations should be grounded in mutual respect and sovereign equality.

In his concluding remarks, Ashrafi made a passionate appeal for unity and cooperation among local leaders and authorities, underscoring the Islamic principles of social peace, cohesion, and security as fundamental for societal progress.