NATIONAL

Ashrafi calls for unity, introduces peace code for Muharram

By INP
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 07: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan's special representative on religious harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan on January 07, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Chair of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasised the crucial role of political and religious leaders in fostering national unity during a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

Ashrafi highlighted the release of a 12-point joint code of conduct by the PUC, aimed at maintaining peace during the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

He called on religious leaders to support government efforts and adhere to the guidelines to promote harmony across different schools of thought and combat extremism, terrorism, and intolerance.

The PUC chairman also stressed the importance of a unified policy among all political and religious parties to restore peace and stability in Pakistan, noting that such stability is essential for attracting foreign investment.

Addressing international relations, Ashrafi criticized recent comments from the US House, describing them as unwelcome and an interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs. He asserted that international relations should be grounded in mutual respect and sovereign equality.

In his concluding remarks, Ashrafi made a passionate appeal for unity and cooperation among local leaders and authorities, underscoring the Islamic principles of social peace, cohesion, and security as fundamental for societal progress.

Previous article
PESCO cuts off 100 illegal lines, recovers Rs5m in dues from D.I Khan
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Family pleads for help as kidnappers kill one child, demand ransom...

THULL: In a tragic incident in the Kacha area of Sindh, dacoits killed one child and are now demanding a Rs10 million ransom for...

Pattoki gas cylinder explosion claims fourth victim

PTI forms committee to oversee July 6 rally planning amid venue dispute

Police stop child marriage in Khairpur, arrest groom and child’s father

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.