Royal snub: Princes Harry and William inheritance from their late mother goes to surprising heir

Prince Harry and his brother William will not be inheriting their mother’s childhood home, the Althorp Estate, which holds significant sentimental value as Princess Diana’s final resting place. Following Diana’s tragic death in a Paris car crash in 1997, her personal fortune, including a £13 million estate and extensive jewelry, was passed down to her sons, Princes William and Harry.

However, the historic Althorp Estate, cherished in the Spencer family since 1508 and where Diana spent her formative years, will instead be handed over to their cousin, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. Louis, the eldest son and heir of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is set to inherit under the traditional aristocratic principle of primogeniture, where properties and titles are typically passed to the eldest male heir.

Louis Spencer, who maintains a low profile despite his lineage, has begun preparing for his future role overseeing the Althorp Estate. After completing his education at the University of Edinburgh, he pursued interests in acting and drama in London. According to reports, Louis has started attending trustee meetings to familiarize himself with the estate’s management.

Charles Spencer, Louis’s father, expressed confidence in his son’s capability to uphold the family legacy, despite the estate’s historical significance and potential alternatives. “I would be completely comfortable if Kitty inherited it,” Charles remarked, referring to Louis’s older sister. “But it would go against the long-standing traditions associated with Althorp.”

As Louis Spencer prepares to take on this responsibility, the inheritance of Althorp Estate marks a significant chapter in the ongoing narrative of Princess Diana’s enduring legacy.