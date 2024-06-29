PTI labels budget as work of ‘hitman,’ ‘economic terrorism’

Omar Ayub criticizes the govt’s decision to allocate loan money to privatized institutions

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the new budget on Friday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf termed the new fiscal year’s budget “economic terrorism” against the masses.

Speaking on the floor of the Nation Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan on Friday labelled the budget as “economic terrorism,” saying it would hit the already burdened masses hard.

Ayub claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had admitted to forming the budget in collaboration with the IMF.

“I had called this budget the work of a hitman as this is economic terrorism against the people of Pakistan,” the PTI leader asserted.

Continuing the criticism, Ayub stated “First, they imported wheat, and now they are preparing to sell the same wheat abroad. They have no understanding of economic fundamentals. Prices of oil, flour, and the dollar will rise. An economy cannot grow with a budget that undermines industries. Why are loans being given to privatized institutions?”

He further added “They have allocated 30 billion for privatization, but where are the rest of the privatization programs? The lack of a rule of law is deterring investment. Those who claim that inflation has decreased are blind.”

Following this, Ayub criticized the state of law and order in the country, alleging that intelligence agencies are assaulting judges.

He pointed out that as caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi imported wheat worth Rs450 billion, which was not subsequently purchased from local farmers.

Ayub underscored that billions were made from this import and called for an investigation by NAB into the matter.