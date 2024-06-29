NATIONAL

PM blasts KP’s failure to set up CTD despite receiving Rs590b funds

By Staff Report
  • Offers to revise panel for Chief Secretary appointment, dismissing allegations of discrimination against province
  • Claims additional NFC share for province intact, a privilege not extended to any other province

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for its failure to establish a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) despite receiving Rs590 billion over the past 14 years.

Responding to a point of order raised by Sunni Ittehad Council member and former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, the premier highlighted that an additional one per cent share was allocated to KP under the NFC Award to bolster its anti-terrorism efforts. “This allocation was agreed upon in 2010 by then-Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, during a peak in terrorism, with KP being the most affected province”, the PM recalled while acknowledging the sacrifices of the people of the province, referring to them as frontline soldiers against terrorism.

He noted that the additional NFC share for the KP remains intact, a privilege not extended to any other province, including Balochistan, despite their significant contributions in the fight against terrorism.

The PM pointed out that from 2010 to the present, KP has received Rs590 billion, yet has failed to establish the CTD, a department for which the funds were primarily allocated.

He questioned why the CTD remains incomplete despite the substantial financial support.

Addressing another concern raised by the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif informed the House that the federal government had forwarded a panel of three candidates for the appointment of the Chief Secretary in KP, following tradition.

The premier offered to revise the panel if the provincial government wished but dismissed allegations of discrimination against the province.

Previous article
PTI labels budget as work of ‘hitman,’ ‘economic terrorism’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB moves SC against IHC verdict on PTI founder’s bail in...

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday moved Supreme Court, challenging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail in the £190 million National...

Xi Jinping stresses improving systems for exercising full, rigorous CPC Party governance

Eighth grader dies, 41 injured in Khwazakhela school bus plunge

China will take ties with Peru to new heights as Xi meets Boluarte

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.