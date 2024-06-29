Kate Middleton underwent extensive makeup procedure to conceal chemotherapy effects

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made a highly anticipated public appearance at a British Crown event during Trooping the Colour 2024 on June 15.

This appearance garnered significant public interest amidst rumors surrounding the Duchess’s battle with cancer.

Middleton appeared in an elegant white outfit that caught attention, but it was her hairstyle that sparked speculation.

Observers noted a darker and less vibrant tone to her hair, prompting rumors that she might be wearing a wig due to hair loss from cancer treatments.

El Nacional quoted stylist Annita Ruiz, confirming that Middleton indeed wore a wig for the occasion.

According to the same source, it took over two hours to complete Middleton’s makeup and styling for the event.

Every aspect of her appearance, from makeup to attire and accessories, was meticulously chosen to mitigate the visible effects of her illness and treatments, aimed at quelling further speculation.