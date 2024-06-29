Is Meghan Markle’s brand in trouble after Taylor Swift meeting with Prince William?

Taylor Swift’s recent encounter with Prince William at her London concert has raised eyebrows, particularly in light of Meghan Markle’s previous outreach to the singer. Last year, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had invited Swift to appear on her Archetypes podcast, but Swift declined through a representative.

At Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium last week, Prince William attended with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and even took a backstage selfie with the singer, showcasing their newfound camaraderie.

PR expert Ryan McCormick suggests that Swift’s warm relationship with Prince William might unsettle Meghan, given Swift’s massive global fanbase. “If Taylor had publicly supported Meghan, it could have garnered approval from the Swifties,” McCormick told The Mirror. He believes that Swift’s influence, if directed positively towards Meghan, could have significantly bolstered her public image.

However, McCormick also points out that while Swift’s decision not to engage with Meghan may not be immediately damaging, a trend of other celebrities distancing themselves from her could impact Meghan’s brand. “If other high-profile figures were to follow suit in publicly criticizing or distancing themselves from Markle, it could diminish her standing,” he added.

While Swift’s friendship with Prince William may raise concerns for Meghan, its direct impact on her image remains to be seen, contingent on future celebrity interactions and endorsements.