Heavy rains to hit most parts of the country over next 24 hours: Met Office

By News Desk
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting hot and humid weather across most of Pakistan, alongside much-awaited rainfall in several regions.

Monsoon rains have initiated in Sindh, starting notably in Karachi, and are progressing towards other parts of the country. Anticipated rainfall includes Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Potohar, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and southeast Sindh. There is also a chance of showers in northeast and south Balochistan, with light rainfall expected along some coastal areas of Sindh.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the daytime will remain hot and humid with partly cloudy skies, giving way to occasional night-time rain.

Dr. Babar, Director of Weather Forecasting, said that the onset of monsoon rains from Sindh, highlighting their progression across Pakistan. He warned of above-average rainfall expected in July and August, raising concerns about potential flooding in rivers, canals, and urban areas, especially in northeastern and southeastern regions. He emphasized preparedness and caution, noting the likelihood of flooding in canals and nullahs.

“Significant rainfall is forecasted for Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan,” explained Dr. Babar.

As the monsoon advances, the Meteorological Department advises residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions. The expected rainfall offers relief from prevailing heat and humidity, providing much-needed respite to communities nationwide.

