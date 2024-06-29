‘Funds of Rs590b’: Barrister Saif labels PM’s assertion as false

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM on Information Barrister Dr Saif on Saturday rebutted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s assertion that the centre had given Rs590 billion to the province so far, labelling it as false.

Responding to the PM’s yesterday statement he made on the floor of the National Assembly, the Advisor to KP CM on Information Barrister Saif clarified that these funds were allocated for the rebuilding and restoration after Swat operation in 2010. However, he added that the remaining funds could be provided to the provincial government under the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Hitting out at the incumbent PML-N-led government, Barrister Saif regretted that the ‘incompetent group’ was politicising a serious matter like terrorism. “They just sowing discord and distrust between the armed forces and the public under the guise of promoting stability and determination”, he alleged.

He also described terrorism as a national challenge rather than an issue of KP province alone.

He asserted that eradication of terrorism was the responsibility of the federal government more than the province.

“The menace of Terrorism remains a national issue, and its eradication is primarily the responsibility of the federal government rather than individual provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, he elaborated.

The advisor’s remarks underscore ongoing debates surrounding financial allocations and security strategies in Pakistan, highlighting the complexities of governance and resource distribution across regions.