Faraz insists no rift in party as PTI-SIC rejects Ayub’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and SIC on Friday rejected the resignation forwarded by party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan while leader of the opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz dispelled the impression there was any rift in the party.

The decision was taken during the parliamentary party meeting of PTI and SIC, which held at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub Khan, Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and other party leaders.

The parliamentary body through a resolution rejected NA opposition leader’s resignation as PTI secretary general. The resolution also paid rich tribute to the NA opposition leader for running the party’s affairs during testing times.

The huddle also decided to send a message to the PTI founder about the decision of the parliamentary party.

The PTI leader on Thursday night, resigned from the party’s post.

According to details, Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the party’s position. He also wrote a letter to the party’s founder, Imran Khan, announcing his resignation as PTI Secretary-General

He announced his resignation through a post on X, making it public.

“I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted. Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.

No rift within PTI, insists Shibli Faraz

Meanwhile, day after PTI firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat demanded Shibli Faraz’s resignation from party position as well as the leader of the opposition in Senate, the latter rejected reports about rift in the party, insisted that there were no factions within PTI, saying names of fugitives would be condemned in history.

Reports suggest that PTI leaders, including Shahryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Afzal Marwat and even former party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, have publicly aired grievances against the party leadership, criticising their failure to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan.

Commenting on Thursday’s verdict upholding the sentences of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the alleged un-Islamic marriage case, Faraz said it proved to be a laughing stock for the entire world.

Faraz emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution, affirming that PTI founder Imran Khan endured imprisonment not for personal gain, but for the entire Pakistani nation.

Faraz said that unlike former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, who had converted jail into five-star hotels during imprisonment, PTI founder Imran Khan embraced a death cell.