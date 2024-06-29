PTI extensively lobbied for anti-Pakistan resolution in US: Govt’s spokesperson

Shaista Pervaiz Malik says a sovereign state could never allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters

ISLAMABAD: Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday alleged that the PTI made every effort to get a resolution passed against Pakistan by the US House of Representatives through lobbying firms hired by the party.

Barrister Aqeel was addressing a press conference alongside PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on Saturday.

He regretted that the PTI opposed the National Assembly resolution passed the other day by National Assembly, to denounce the US interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs.

“The ruckus created by the party was a shameful act, as it had been promoting a bogus anti-US narrative and the “absolutely not” slogan for the last two years,” Barrister Aqeel told media persons.

He charged that the political party was carrying out digital terrorism and had hired lobbying and PR firms in US to lobby against the country.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the protection of our country’s flag is the duty of every Pakistani, adding that no Pakistani will compromise on integrity and freedom. He said that America has never raised its voice against human rights abuse in Kashmir.

It all started with the US House of Representatives calling for probe into the February 8 elections, forcing the government to present a resolution in the House against the demand, which was passed with a majority.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaista Pervaiz Malik – the PML-N lawmaker who had tabled the resolution to condemn the US dictation – a sovereign state could never allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters.

Pakistan cannot afford such a divide, she stressed and noted that no one would be able to hinder progress and development of the country by getting a resolution passed.

She warned that more demands would be made tomorrow if once allow to the interference once. It was an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and it might be followed by another in future, Shaista added.

Pakistan wanted a close partnership with the United States, but not meddling in the country’s domestic matters, Shaista told reporters.

The latest remarks came after Friday also saw a massive controversy erupting within and outside the National Assembly, after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on the floor of the House that terrorists housed in Afghanistan were carrying out attacks inside Pakistan and the country enjoyed the right to take retaliatory action.

However, Asad Qaiser and other PTI leaders – who are currently sitting in the assemblies under the Sunni Ittehad Council SIC banner after being elected as independents – vehemently opposed the remarks.

Asad was of the view that the proposed move would create problems for the country and open a new front.

That’s why Khawaja Asif in his reaction said the PTI was openly backing the TTP terrorists and raised some serious questions.

It is worth noting that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan always has a soft corner for the extremist organisations and allowed the TTP members during his government to resettle in Pakistan – a development that unleashed a new wave of terrorism in the country.

Hence, Khawaja Asif earlier in the week had described the decision to allow the TTP members to relocate to Pakistan as the reason behind the planned Operation Azm-i-Istehkam which has also been opposed by the PTI.