Why Sher Afzal Marwat is demanding Shibli Faraz’s resignation?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) internal conflicts continue to escalate as Sher Afzal Marwat demanded resignation from Shibli Faraz.

His demand came after Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub stepped down as the PTI Secretary General on Thursday, saying there would be more changes in the party’s organisational structure.

“I demand resignation of Shibli Faraz from party positions and as leader of the Opposition in Senate,” said Marwat, who has been at loggerheads with Faraz and other party leaders.

Earlier in May, Marwat also refused to work with Senator Faraz and Omar, saying they didn’t allow him to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

Marwat’s remarks came after the party revoked his nomination for the post of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and named Sheikh Waqas Akram for the said office.

Following his remarks, Marwat was expelled from the party’s core and political committees on the directives of PTI founder. Later, the party also issued a show-cause notice to him for violating its code of conduct and policy.

Speaking about the party leadership, Marwat said that there are many instances where the leadership failed, adding that there are many examples of that including the party’s “bat” symbol and reserved seats issues.

“The core committee and political committees of the party consist of the favourites and the party decisions are not taken on merit,” claimed the PTI leader.

The politician said if the party leaders want him on the field, then they should raise their voice in favour of his demands. “If Shibli Faraz is removed [from PTI], then I promise the party will rise as per the need of the hour,” promised Marwat.