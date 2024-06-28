Should Bangladesh react to Myanmar’s provocations?

By: Arafat Islam Joy

Since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar has been shirking responsibility. Ever since the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population, victims of genocide have been pouring into Bangladesh. The Rohingya, who have been living in Rakhine state for almost 1000 years, have falsely been portrayed as Bangladeshi infiltrators. Ignoring that, Bangladesh has given shelter to the Rohingyas for humanitarian reasons. But despite all this, Myanmar wants to get into a conflict with Bangladesh.

Provocations from Myanmar’s end

Bangladesh has been showing humanity vis-à-vis Myanmar’s brutality and extremism for decades. The international community is trying to deal with the crisis in a law-abiding way. However, Myanmar is trying to provoke Bangladesh in some ways that are not acceptable. As the Myanmar junta has acted with impunity in the past, it is again showing the audacity to violate international norms.

Early in the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar staged several border provocations. Bangladesh felt the heat of escalating clashes in the bordering regions for a couple of months, with the sound of gunfights keeping the locals in bordering areas awake at night. The Myanmar authorities fired mortar shells and dispatched helicopters inside Bangladesh. Even two people were killed in February after mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded on Bangladesh’s side.

Again, the Myanmar army placed landmines one after another in the border areas, which violates border norms. The military has also repeatedly violated Bangladesh’s airspace. By creating pressure, the Tatmadaw (military) hoped the remaining Rohingya in Myanmar would go to Bangladesh or elsewhere. The junta also expected to incite Bangladesh to join its war on the rebels, which would further increase the persecution of Rohingya. But Bangladesh faced the situation with patience.

Recently, there was a firing from Myanmar on a vessel coming from Saint Martin’s Island on June 5. The trawler was damaged, but there were no casualties. Since then, the transport of goods and passengers from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island has come to a halt. There have been at least three incidents of gunfire during this period. With apprehensions of a food shortage on the island, the government arranged for a ship to carry food products by sea to the island. Even in this challenging situation, the Bangladesh Security Force is dealing with the situation with utmost patience.

As relations between the two countries are now chilly, Bangladesh should find a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the tension it is currently experiencing at the border with Myanmar. A good beginning could be fostering military diplomacy with Myanmar, not receiving any war provocations. However, Bangladesh is determined with its no-conflict policy in the Bay of Bengal region and peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries.

Won’t react to provocation: Army chief

Amid these growing skirmishes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army across the border, the new army chief of Bangladesh, General Waker-uz-Zaman, said that his forces would not step into any provocation. He said, “Bangladesh is on the right track so far without stepping into Myanmar’s trap. Solutions should be sought in all other ways than engaging in conflict.”

Additionally, Bangladesh’s new army chief has emphasized “defense diplomacy” as key to resolving the Myanmar border crisis, saying there was no possibility of conflict between the two militaries. He also warned, “We do not want to see any provocation. We do not have any issues with Myanmar apart from the Rohingya issue. We want them to take back the Rohingya. Aside from that, I do not see we have any hatred or problem towards them.”

Bangladesh is concerned about border tensions. So far, security has been strengthened in the bordering areas of Myanmar, and local police and coast guard have also been put on alert. The government should also consider keeping the armed forces ready and the navy on heightened alert should things go beyond control on the other side of the border while also being cautious.

Bangladesh will not engage in war under any provocation. But it is also necessary that Myanmar bullets should stay within their borders. Bangladesh’s military and national strength are not visible to the Myanmar forces, so they were unaware of it. But in the face of escalations, where Myanmar border guards themselves fled to Bangladesh, as they realized the capacity of its military strength. However, Bangladesh should make every effort to solve the problem peacefully. Bangladesh has already summoned Myanmar’s ambassador many times. It focuses on diplomacy rather than showing military strength. But, if necessary, Bangladesh has the capability and power to react to any provocations, and our neighbour knows it, too

Way Forward

From its very beginning, the Rohingya crisis has been Myanmar’s creation, and it’s ultimately up to Myanmar to solve it. However, due to the laxity of the international community, Myanmar’s woes continue to grow. At this point, Bangladesh should increase the pressure on Naypyidaw through more engagement with China, India, and other member states of this region. Bangladesh has done the right thing by engaging with China and asking for its intervention to diffuse the tensions as a key party with influence over the ruling Myanmar junta.

At the same time, the Bangladesh government should proceed with caution in sending back Myanmar’s border and security force members and warning the border guards to demonstrate the highest restraint, as it should not look like we are taking a side in this conflict of others. So far, Bangladesh has made the right moves, disarming the fleeing security personnel and opening communication channels to discuss their return to Myanmar.

Bangladesh does not harbour enmity toward any country, neighbouring or otherwise, as per its foreign policy. This is in keeping with the prime minister’s declaration that Bangladesh does not want war over the Myanmar issue; instead, it wants a peaceful solution. Bangladesh could consider forming a joint coordination cell with representatives from home, foreign affairs, and defence ministries, and national security and foreign policy experts to closely monitor the fast-evolving situation in Rakhine and recommend coordinated measures to protect our national interests.

The writer is a freelance columnist