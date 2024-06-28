Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub resigned from the party post.

According to details, Omar Ayub, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the party’s position. He also wrote a letter to the party’s founder, Imran Khan, announcing his resignation as PTI Secretary-General

Omar Ayub announced his resignation through a post on X, making it public.

“I am grateful to the founder PTI for accepting the resignation as Secretary General,” he posted. Omar Ayub said that he tendered his resignation on June 22 to the party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that Shibli Faraz conveyed his message to the PTI founder in jail.

“There will be further changes made in the organisational structure of PTI in the coming days as directed by PM Imran Khan sahib. I want to thank all members of the PTI family, Parliamentarians, and Tanzeem Office Holders who have worked tirelessly and braved tremendous hardships for PM Imran Khan sahib and PTI,” Omar Ayub said.